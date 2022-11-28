Hyderabad: RRR star Ram Charan is set to collaborate with Buchi Babu Sana of Upenna fame for a film, the makers announced on Monday. Billed as a pan-India entertainer, the upcoming movie will be produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings, owned by Pushpa: The Rise director Sukumar.

Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind hit films such as the Ram Charan-starrer Rangasthalam, Upenna and Pushpa: The Rise, will present the project. "Sometimes, Revolt becomes a necessity. Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan & Sensational director @BuchiBabuSana team up for a powerful subject and a Pan India entertainer. #RamCharanRevolts Produced by @vriddhicinemas & @SukumarWritings Presented by @MythriOfficial," the production house said in a tweet.

"Excited about this !! Looking forward to working with @BuchiBabuSana & the entire team. @vriddhicinemas @SukumarWritings #VenkataSatishKilaru @MythriOfficial," said Ram Charan on Twitter. Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela too took Insatrgam Stories to congratulate him on the new beginnings.

Sana will also write the film, which is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru. The makers of the upcoming movie are still in the process of finalising the names of the other cast and crew.

The upcoming movie will be Ram Charan's 16th project since he made his debut with Puri Jagannadh's Chiruta in 2007. He is now busy with his 15th movie being directed by Shankar. The film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead.