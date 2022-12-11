Hyderabad: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise turned out to be a blockbuster upon its release last December. The makers are have already taken Pushpa: The Rule on floors and film is making headlines for the supposed casting of RRR star Ram Charan being roped in the film. If the latest reports are anything to go by, Ram Charan is likely to be part of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. The actors who are also cousins will be seen sharing screen space in Pushpa: The Rule.

Pushpa's dream run at the ticket counters worldwide surprisingly surpassed the collections of the biggest box-office hits from different language industries, creating a new box-office record for Allu Arjun. The film became the biggest commercial blockbuster of 2021 and has collected more than Rs 350 crore at the box office.

Pushpa mania took over the world even more than the movie. From its dialogues to mannerisms and songs, everything about the film became very popular in both Telugu states and the world. More than anything, Allu Arjun's performance was praised globally. While fans are eagerly waiting for Pushpa 2 release, the reports of Ram Charan being roped in for a guest role only adds to the curiosity around the project.

Meanwhile, the cast for the sequel includes Rashmika Mandanna along with Fahadh Fazil, Dhanunjaya, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj among many others in the pivotal roles.

READ | Ram Charan to star in yet another pan-India entertainer

Helmed by Sukumar Bandreddi., the film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili. The cinematographer is Mireslow Kuba Brozek and Devi Sri Prasad is back to compose the music to lyrics by Chandra Bose.