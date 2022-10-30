Hyderabad: After a hectic RRR promotion tour in Japan, actor Ram Charan has hit the safari trail in Africa. The actor is currently in Kenya, taking in the sights and sounds of the rich wildlife from close quarters. Accompnied by his wife Upasana Kamineni and close friends.

Ram Charan is vacationing in the most untouched and untamed part of Africa with his family and friends, and appears to be enjoying every moment in the lap of nature.

Upasana took to social media to share a few videos from their vacation and since then the videos are doing the rounds on social media. The actor could be seen driving around, cooking eggs along with the locals, and also taking pictures of big cats in their natural habitat. The couple is seemingly having a gala time in in Africa if pictures and videos on their social media handles are anything to go by.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana had earlier shared pics of their sojourn in Japan. The actor, along with co-star Jr NTR, and RRR director S.S. Rajamouli had toured Japan to promote the movie, which recently had its theatrical release there. RRR became a pan-India hit this year, grossing more than Rs 1,000 crore.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will resume shooting for director Shankar's upcoming film RC 15 after he returns from Africa. Billed as a political drama, RC15 will star Kiara Advani opposite Ram Charan. The film is being bankrolled by Dil Raju while the soundtracks for this highly-anticipated movie are being rendered by S. Thaman.