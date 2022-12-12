Hyderabad: RRR actor Ram Charan and his entrepreneur wife Upasana Kaminieni Konidala are all set to welcome their first child. The couple took to social media to share the news with their fans and followers on social media.

The couple took to their respective social media handles to share a note. "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child," the statement read. The note was signed by the couple's parents -- Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela and Shobana and Anil Kamineni.

The couple will be welcoming their first child after a decade of marital bliss. In past, the duo, whose lifestyle is trailed by the media and fans on all occasions, was insensitively pressed in public about their personal life. Back then, Upasana has also conveyed that she is not entitled to answer any of the personal questions posed by anyone, who had nothing to do with her life.

It is to be noted that Upasana was quizzed on the topic that is way too personal, in most of her media interactions. Last year, Upasana was asked when Ram Charan and she would have a baby/ Giving a fitting reply, Upasana had said, "It is our personal choice. Suppose I say, I am interested to have a baby soon, then the media will go gaga over that. On contrary, if I say I am not yet ready, that news will also become viral. So, I am not going to answer at all. It is my personal choice, and I am not entitled to answer anyone."

Meanwhile, their announcement has left fans, family and colleagues from the film industry excited to say the least. Celebrities like Shriya Saran, Rakul Preet Singh, Rohini Iyer, and others congratulated the couple as they embark on the new journey in their life.

Ram Charan, 37, and Upasana, 33, tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram was recently seen in Acharya with his father and superstar Chiranjeevi. However, the film failed to leave a mark at the box-office.

Currently, he is wrapping up his highly anticipated film under Shankar Shanmugham's directorial RC15. The film, billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara Advani playing the female protagonist.