Hyderabad: Ram Charan, the star of RRR, is known to be a very religious man who always travels carrying a small portable temple with his favourite gods. The shrine traveled with him even to Los Angeles as he attended the Oscars. In a video shared by his wife Upasana Kamineni on Instagram Stories, the couple can be seen praying in front of the idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman.

"My wife and I set up a mini temple wherever we go. It keeps us connected to our energies and to India," Ram Charan said in the video. Currently, Ram Charan is in the US basking in the success of Naatu Naatu, which won the Oscars for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. The RRR song has taken the world by storm by breaking the spell of Oscar losses in the past few years.

After Naatu Naatu was declared the winner, the entire RRR team beamed with happiness. Online users discovered a number of images and videos capturing the RRR team's winning moments. The stars of the movie, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, hugged each other as the win was announced. Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni posted a clip of the happy duo on her Instagram Story.

The cameras also captured Deepika Padukone's reaction. Deepika appeared at the 2023 Oscars as one of the presenters and introduced the live performance of Naatu Naatu. Furthermore, the cameras captured director SS Rajamouli's priceless reaction too. He literally sprang out of his chair when Naatu Naatu was named Best Original Song.