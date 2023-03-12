Hyderabad: The Academy is hours away from announcing the winners for its 95th edition. While India has three contenders at the Oscars this year, the craze around RRR's Naatu Naatu has clearly engulfed the other two -- The Elephant Whisperers and All That Breathes. The team RRR landed in the US days ahead of the Oscars 2023 and is now 'all set to rock' the award gala if a post by Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni is anything to go by.

Upasana, who accompanied her star husband to the LA, has been sharing pictures and videos from several events that they attended ahead of the Oscars. On Sunday, the mommy-to-be took to Instagram Stories to share a set of two pictures with team RRR. The post shared by Upsana features RRR helmer SS Rajamouli with his son SS Karthikeya and his daughter-in-law S S Pooja Prasad. Upasana and Charan aside, also seen in the pictures are producers Sandeep Gunnam and Shobu Yarlagadda.

Sharing the images from the night before the Oscars, Upasana wrote, "All set to rock tomorrow." The RRR gang seems to have ditched the pre-Oscar party to dine with the close ones. The pictures shared by Upasana have already made it to the fan clubs and need we to say are going viral on social media.

RRR's Naatu Naatu is one of the contenders for the Best Original Song category at the Oscars. The RRR team will be walking the carpet for the 95th Oscars which will not be red. For the first time in 62 years, the Academy decided to depart from tradition and have a champagne-colored carpet for the event which will see who's who of Hollywood and talents across the globe in their voguish avatar.