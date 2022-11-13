Hyderabad: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan remembered his Natwarlal director Rakesh Sharma. The filmmaker who is known for his films such as Mr Natwarlal, Yaarana, Khoon Pasina and many more, reportedly died on November 10.

Big B, on Saturday, penned an emotional blog wherein he expressed grief over his colleague's passing. He wrote, "But morose is the day... for another colleague has left us and me in particular... Rakesh Sharma, first AD to Prakash Mehra on 'Zanjeer'... then independent director for other PM ( Prakash Mehra, as we often joked with him, as the PM of the country ) films... and singularly - Hera Pheri, Khoon Pasina, Mr Natwarlal, Yaarana , etc al .. and such great camaraderie on sets and else where, socially, during events and Holi... One by one they all leave."

Big B further said that the imprint that Rakesh Sharma left on him is "hard to remove or forget." The thespian also lauded Rakesh for his sense of screenplay and direction, writing and execution on the spur of the moment. He also remembered the fun times they spent together on location during Mr. Natwarlal and Yaarana.

"His complete faith in his worth... and the ease with which he would grant us the liberty of skipping shootings on the odd day, just to be able to spend time relaxing fooling around and being in the company of uncontrollable laughter and gaiety..." he wrote.

Calling Rakesh Sharma, the "most affable and kind-hearted human," Bachchan wrote he was always "ready to step up to any kind of inconvenience that artists that worked with him, faced...!"

The megastar also said that he doesn't have the courage to attend Rakesh's funeral. "No, I shall hesitate to go to his funeral .. for I shall not be able to bear the sight of an inert Rakesh!"

He concluded the note with these words, "You made many of us prominent with your innovative ideas for story and film, Rakesh, and you shall ever be remembered...! Sad news percolates on some other near and dear too... but life challenges each hour and you get up bruised and damaged to brush off the injuries and walk... then canter... and finally run... !! I have no heart to design any other with pictures, so shall leave that for another day..."

According to reports, Rakesh died on November 10 in Mumbai after battling cancer for a long time. A prayer meeting will be held on Sunday evening in Andheri.