Hyderabad (Telangana): Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday in Delhi. Raju, who was India's greatest standup comic of all time, was on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at AIIMS Delhi.

He was active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. Then he went on to climb the ladder of success by sharing big screen with renowned Bollywood stars.

The stand-up comedian turned politician and actor is very popular for his stage character Gajodhar Bhaiya. Raju suffered a heart attack on August 10, was born in a middle-class family on December 25, 1963, in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. He is best known for his keen observation and comic timing of various Indian aspects of life.

Ramesh Chandra Srivastava, his father, was a poet known as Balai Kaka. Raju, who is an excellent mimic, has always wanted to be a comedian. He is married to Shikha and the couple has two children Antara and Ayushman.

Speaking about the comedian's career, Raju is best known for featuring in several films, including Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya. Besides films and comedy shows, he also appeared in the third season of the reality show Bigg Boss.

Apart from The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, he has been a part of several other comedy shows including Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, Shaktimaan and others.

Raju's condition was critical and he remained on a ventilator at AIIMS Delhi till he breathed his last. Reportedly, Raju was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. He is survived by Shikha, whom he married in 1993, and their children Antara and Ayushman.