Raju Srivastava death: Celebs pour heartfelt condolences for Gajodar Bhaiyya
Updated on: 42 seconds ago
Hyderabad (Telangana): Known for his earthy humour and inimitable delivery style, comedian Raju Srivastav, who became a household name in his delightful Gajodhar Bhaiyya persona, breathed his last on Wednesday, September 21, aged 58. The popular comedian battled for his life for 43 days. Soon after the news of Raju's demise spread, messages of condolence started pouring in on social media.
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted: "Saddened to hear the tragic news of Raju Srivastava's untimely demise. He made us all laugh with his amazing comic timing for so many years. We have lost a gem. My deepest condolences to his family members and admirers."
Saddened to hear the tragic news of Raju Srivastav's untimely demise. He made us all laugh with his amazing comic timing for so many years we have lost a gem. My deepest condolences to his family members & admirers. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NJw68EpcRH— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 21, 2022
Actress and Politician Jaya Prada called Raju as the person who always made everyone laugh and wrote, "Famous comedian Raju Srivastav ji is no more with us. The person who always made everyone laugh became silent today and made everyone sad. Humble Tribute to Him RIP #comedian."
मशहूर कमेडियन Raju Srivastav जी हमारे बीच नही रहे।— Jaya Prada (@realjayaprada) September 21, 2022
सबकों हमेशा हँसाने वाला इंसान आज खुद खामोश हो गया और सबको दुःखी कर गया। उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि #RIP #comedian#rajusrivastava pic.twitter.com/0xzAW6VBjP
Comedian Vipul Goyal shared a picture with Raju and said, "RIP LEGEND #rajusrivastava. Will always cherish this evening. Thanks for the entertainment and inspiring a generation of comedians."
RIP LEGEND #rajusrivastava. Will always cherish this evening. Thanks for the entertainment and inspiring a generation of comedians.🙏 pic.twitter.com/DNxckkCIQn— Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) September 21, 2022
Mourning the comedian's passing, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi director Sudhir Mishra said: "Raju Srivastava has gone! Hopefully the lesson that he leaves behind is that irreverence should be our default state. To laugh in the face of authority is a fundamental right. Alvida!"
Raju Srivastava has gone ! Hopefully the lesson that he leaves behind is that irreverence should be our default state . To laugh in the face of authority is a fundamental right . Alvida !— Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) September 21, 2022
ऐसा कोई सगा या पराया नहीं,— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 21, 2022
जिसे राजू श्रीवास्तव ने हँसाया नहीं।
बहुत जल्दी चले गए राजू भाई।
You were a true legend of stand up comedy.
ॐ शान्ति#RajuShrivastava pic.twitter.com/yGyXC1nscI