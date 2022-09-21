Hyderabad (Telangana): Known for his earthy humour and inimitable delivery style, comedian Raju Srivastav, who became a household name in his delightful Gajodhar Bhaiyya persona, breathed his last on Wednesday, September 21, aged 58. The popular comedian battled for his life for 43 days. Soon after the news of Raju's demise spread, messages of condolence started pouring in on social media.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted: "Saddened to hear the tragic news of Raju Srivastava's untimely demise. He made us all laugh with his amazing comic timing for so many years. We have lost a gem. My deepest condolences to his family members and admirers."

Actress and Politician Jaya Prada called Raju as the person who always made everyone laugh and wrote, "Famous comedian Raju Srivastav ji is no more with us. The person who always made everyone laugh became silent today and made everyone sad. Humble Tribute to Him RIP #comedian."

Comedian Vipul Goyal shared a picture with Raju and said, "RIP LEGEND #rajusrivastava. Will always cherish this evening. Thanks for the entertainment and inspiring a generation of comedians."

READ | RIP Raju Srivastava: The comedian shared screen space with SRK, Salman and Hrithik

Mourning the comedian's passing, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi director Sudhir Mishra said: "Raju Srivastava has gone! Hopefully the lesson that he leaves behind is that irreverence should be our default state. To laugh in the face of authority is a fundamental right. Alvida!"

The Kashmir Files hitmaker Vivek Agnihotri said: "My brother, friend and the country's wave of happiness, RajuSrivastava is no more. I'm deeply saddened. An artiste like him is rarely seen, India hasn't seen another like him. I pray that his soul rests in peace. My prayers are with his family, fans."He passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he had been rushed on August 9 after he complained of chest pain and collapsed in the South Delhi gym where he was working out. He is survived by Shikha, whom he married in 1993, and their children Antara and Ayushman.