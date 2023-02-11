Hyderabad: Ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is all set to bring the life of Indian cricket legend Lala Amarnath on celluloid. The upcoming film will be Hirani's second biopic after the 2018 released Sanju based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Hirani is said to put the upcoming biographical drama on the fast track once he completes Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Hirani was reportedly toying with the idea of making Lala Amarnath biopic since 2019. To play Lala Amarnath in the film, Hirani had approached Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar, however, opted for Dunki over the sports biopic. SRK turning down Lala Amarnath biopic apparently slowed down the progress and makers had to put it on the backburner to focus on Dunki.

Lala Amarnath biopic is said to be back on track after Dunki’s release. To set the film's progress in motion, Hirani and his team are aiming to complete scripting by end of this year. According to reports, Hirani is extremely passionate about Lala Amarnath biopic and the film will be his sole focus after Dunki is released.

Unlike regular sports biopics, the upcoming film helmed by Hirani is said to be "high on entertainment." Hirani will adapt Amarnath's story to his style of narration which is entertaining and thoughtful at the same time. Hirani will "beautifully highlight Lala’s career, his spasmodic brilliance, and his enduring influence on Indian cricket," said a source close to the project a webloid.

After SRK turned down the film, the makers are now trying to rope in a young star. It will be interesting to see who will play the cricket legend in the biopic directed by the master storyteller. Meanwhile, talking about working with SRK in Dunki, Hirani had earlier said that the "energy, charisma, humour and charm" that the superstar brings to a film is unparalleled. While details about the film's plot are kept under wraps, it is said that Hirani is aiming to bring SKR's magic to the big screen.