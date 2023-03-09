Hyderabad: The legendary artist MM Keeravani's chart-topping song Naatu Naatu was composed for the SS Rajamouli-directed film, which has entered the Oscar competition under the Best Song category. There is widespread speculation that SS Rajamouli spent a hefty sum to promote the movie. According to reports, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, who play the lead roles in RRR along with their director SS Rajamouli reportedly spent Rs 83 Crores on the Oscars and Golden Globes campaigns for his masterpiece.

To make sure that his worldwide successful film RRR makes it to the Oscars shortlist, SS Rajamouli spent crores. Rajamouli and his team are submitting RRR as an independent entry to the Oscars in the hopes of catching the attention of the jury, even though the Indian government has chosen Pan Nalin's exquisite Gujarati film Chhelo Show as India's official entry for the Oscars.

It is a known fact that aggressive and focused marketing in Los Angeles is necessary for an independent picture to be taken seriously for an Oscar. According to reports, Rajamouli and his two leading actors Ram Charan and NTR Junior will stop at nothing to promote this film in the run-up to the Oscar nominations. The anticipation for RRR is growing as the Academy Awards night is inching closer day by day.

This year, Naatu Naatu has already received the Critics' Choice Award and the Golden Globe. The song is competing at the Oscars against Lady Gaga's and Rihanna's songs. Ram Charan Jr. and NTR, the film's protagonists, have arrived in the United States to promote the movie in the wake of the song Naatu Naatu receiving an Oscar nomination. The global phenomenon Naatu Naatu will be performed by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava during the 95th Academy Awards event, which is scheduled on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Also read: A good cinema doesn't have a language, says Ram Charan during RRR promotions in US