Hyderabad: If reports are to be believed, RRR famed director Rajamouli paid a hefty sum to get entry tickets for himself, his wife Rama Rajamouli and son SS Kartikeya, lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan and the latter's wife Upasana Kamineni to attend the Oscars event. Rajamouli had to buy tickets following the Academy's rule of allotment of seats for only the Oscar nominees and their family members. Therefore, only Naatu Naatu lyricist Chandrabose and his family member, and song composer Keeravani and his wife were given free passes.

According to the rule, only the recipient of the prize and one member of their family are given a free pass, and everyone else must purchase tickets in order to witness the ceremony live. Director SS Rajamouli bought passes for himself and for other important team members at the cost of 25000 USD, which is approx Rs 20.6L per person to attend the Oscars 2023 event which was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12 (March 13 in India). To sum it up, Rajamouli paid a total of approximately Rs 1.44 crore to attend the prestigious event and witness the historical moment, live.

Earlier, some netizens had expressed their displeasure after the team's video surfaced after the announcement of the Oscars win on the internet. The Academy was chastised for giving SS Rajamouli and his crew last-row seats. Netizens were clearly dissatisfied with the Academy Awards organisers for giving the RRR crew the final row in the hall. In the now-viral videos, filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his team were seen sitting in the last row, while MM Keeravani and Chandra Bose were seated in front with the other nominees.

