Mumbai (Maharashtra): If reports are to be believed, Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been approached for a new season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. According to a source, the discussions are happening between Raj and the makers of the show and the former is actually thinking about participating in Bigg Boss 16.

If everything falls in place, Raj might be one of the Bigg Boss 16 participants. Talking about Raj's participation in Bigg Boss 15, a source close to the developments said, "They feel the real side and the truth needs to be shown in front of the country."

Raj was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and was granted bail in September. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act. Since then, he has been avoiding media by covering his face with innovative masks.

On social media too, Raj Kundra has been keeping a low profile ever since his arrest last year. On June 8, he returned to Twitter after almost a year to wish his wife Shilpa on her 47th birthday.

READ | Court reserves order on plea seeking FIR against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

Coming back to Bigg Boss, last year, Raj's sister-in-law, Shamita Shetty participated in Bigg Boss 15 and ended up in top 5. Whereas, Raj's wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra mastered this game by becoming the title winner of Big Brother in 2007. It looks like the family is really fond of Bigg Boss. Shilpa had even hosted the second season of Bigg Boss.