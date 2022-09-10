Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra turned a year older on September 9. On his birthday, Raj took to social media to silence his haters with a one-liner. Raj, who was once an avid social media user, went off the grid following his arrest in a pornography case. After a break, he is now seemingly getting back to claim his presence on social media.

On Friday, Raj took to his Twitter handle to share a picture, wherein he is seen wearing a full face mask and a black hooded jacket with a pair of denim. Raj has been making headlines for his weird masks that cover his entire face. With his tweet on his birthday, Raj shared a message for his "haters."

Sharing the image on Twitter, Raj wrote, "I need new haters because the old ones are starting to like me." With his latest tweet, Raj indeed invited more haters. Tweeple are suggesting Raj to "change the planet" if he wants to get rid of haters. Few are even warning him to not enter Bigg Boss 16 house as the move could backfire.

If reports are to be believed, Kundra has been approached for a new season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. According to a source, the discussions are happening between Raj and the makers of the show and the former is actually thinking about participating in Bigg Boss 16.

For unversed, Raj was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and was granted bail in September. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act. Since then, he has been avoiding media by covering his face with innovative masks.