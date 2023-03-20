Hyderabad: Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj had a fanboy moment with pop icon Rihanna at the 95th academy Awards. Rahul, who performed Naatu Naatu with Kaala Bhairava at the Oscars 2023, is all praise for RiRi. The Naatu Naatu singers happened to meet Rihanna after their live performance at the award gala.

Rahul had documented his meeting with Rihanna on social media and heaped praise on the multiple Grammy Award-winning singer for being a 'humble' and 'down-to-earth lady.' But up until now, no one really knew why Rahul went gaga over Rihanna. The reason for Rahul gushing about the Barbadian singer is a brief yet cherished conversation with her at the Oscars 2023.

In a recent interview, Rahul recalled meeting Rihanna while he and Kaala Bhairava were returning to their green room after performing Naatu Naatu. When they saw RiRi, the Naatu Naatu singers were keen on having a picture with the pop diva but were shy to ask. But Rihanna was kind to come forward and appreciate Rahul and Kaal Bhairava. Revealing his conversation with RiRi at the Oscars, Rahul said, "She said, 'Guys, you performed really well, and congratulations for winning an Oscar for Naatu Naatu.'"

Watch | Prabhudeva surprises Ram Charan on RC15 sets with Naatu Naatu dance

It is worth mentioning that before Oscars, Naatu Naatu won in the Best Original Song vertical at Golden Globes leaving Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and others behind. A video of Rihanna from the 80th Golden Globes had social media divided. A section of netizens assumed that Rihanna 'ignored' team RRR until Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni shared thank you note for the Work singer as she congratulated team RRR at the Golden Globes before she made exit with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.