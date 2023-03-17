New Delhi: Newlywed couple actor Swara Bhaskar and Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad held a reception for their friends and family on March 16 in Delhi. The couple began their pre-wedding celebrations this week after registering their marriage a few weeks ago. They shared lovely pictures from the sangeet, mehendi, and haldi ceremonies.

Several political leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Shashi Tharoor, Prakash Karat, Vrinda Karat, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and many other senior leaders attended the reception party. Veteran actor and Member of Parliament Jaya Bachchan was also spotted at the party.

On Thursday, the couple entered the reception together holding each other's hands. Swara looked stunning in a pink lehenga with heavy accessories along with her mangalsutra and maang tika, and Fahad was dressed in a cream sherwani. On Friday, Swara took to her Instagram and shared several pictures featuring Fahad from the reception with a caption that read, "Presenting Mr and Mrs. #SwaadAnusaar."

Reacting to her post, many social media users congratulated the couple and wished them a happy life together. A user wrote, "Iron lady ko bhut bhut Mubarakbad, fahad bhai ko bhi bhut bhut Mubarak ho." "Congratulations to the newlyweds! Wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness, and adventure together. May your marriage be filled with endless joy and unforgettable moments. #happilyeverafter #weddingbells," wrote another.

Swara has earlier shared beautiful photos from the qawwali and sangeet night on her Instagram handle and captioned it "Yeh jo halka halka suroor hai!

Qawwali Night". Fans enjoyed the couple's chemistry as they dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section, and they said the couple looked royal in their traditional attire.