Hyderabad: Quick Style, a dance group of Norwegian boys has taken over social media worldwide after a video of them performing on Kala Chashma from 2018 released film Baar Baar Dekho went viral on social media. Not only they breathed new life into Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra's hit song from the film which underperformed at the box office but gained a worldwide fanbase with the video which has garnered more than 86 million views on YouTube as of November 2022.

Dancing to Bollywood chartbusters such as Chura Ke Dil Mera (Main Khiladi Tu Anari, 1994), Tumse Milke Dil Ka (Main Hoon Na, 2004), Oh Oh Jane Jaana (Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, 1998), and many more Quick Style has gone viral and how!

The group, however, gained prominence on the Internet after a video of them grooving to Kala Chashma during a wedding went viral. While the group has been popular in the West, the love and adulation they received from India apparently inspired them to dig deeper into the filmy and pop music of 90s.

Following the humungous response to Kala Chashma, Quick Style was quick enough to churn out more videos high on Bollywood music. Hindi aside, the group which aims to combine culture with its art performs on hit songs from Nigerian, Arabic, and English languages.

Indians and the diaspora across the world connect with Quick Style's gigs because of the relatability factor and a group from an unrelated part of the world grooving to a homegrown track.

Quick Style also performed to a bunch of other songs from the sub-continent, including Kana Yaari from Coke Studio Season 14, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha from the Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala starrer 1942: A Love Story, and Saddi Gully from Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan's Tanu Weds Manu (2011).

Here are a few of their performances on Bollywood songs, and, don't get surprised to find Anil Kapoor featuring in a couple of them: