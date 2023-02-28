Hyderabad: Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule is among the highly anticipated films which will be releasing this year. Helmed by Sukumar, the sequel to 2021 released blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise, is under production but fans of Allu Arjun are eager to catch the first glimpse of Pushpa 2. If the latest buzz around the film is anything to go by, Bunny fans will soon have a reason to rejoice soon.

The makers are keeping details related to Pushpa 2 under wraps but rumours have it that the first glimpse of the film might drop on April 8. The fans would know why the date is so important but for the unversed, April 8 marks Pushap leading man Allu Arjun's birthday. To mark the occasion, Pushpa makers are planning to release Pushpa: The Rule first glimpse.

After the humungous success of Pushpa: The Rise, the makers have planned a sequel keeping in mind the pan-India audience. Pushpa 2 will have a multinational setting in which Pushparaj will be challenged against all odds. The audience was introduced to Fahadh Faasil who essays the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa and will fully discover him in part two. FaFa, as he is lovingly called by fans is sure to astound everyone with his performance in Pushpa: The Rule.

Pushpa's success and Allu Arjun's popularity also built immense pressure on makers who reportedly had to rewrite the story of the sequel to meet the expectations of fans. The film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers banner in association with Muthamsetty Media.