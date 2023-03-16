Hyderabad: Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal was attacked by a man while he was working out at a gym in the US. As per the inputs from the media, the accused held a knife and threatened the other gym members, leaving Aman with multiple wounds and scars all over his torso. Aman is currently receiving medical attention and recovering from the terrible incident.

According to the media report, the assailant stabbed the Punjabi actor at Planet Fitness, one of many gyms in the North American nation located at 3685 Grand Oaks, California. The incident happened at around 9:20 am. Police reached the spot after receiving the information and the accused was handed over to them. The matter is currently under police investigation.

Aman Dhaliwal predominantly works in Punjabi movies. He has appeared in numerous Punjabi films, including Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Ajj De Ranjhe, and others. The actor has also appeared in Bollywood movies like Jodhaa Akbar and Big Brother in addition to acting in Punjabi cinema. Aman has also been a part of TV shows including Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Porus, and Vighnaharta Ganesh.

For those who don't know, Aman Dhaliwal is the son of Gurtej Kaur Dhaliwal and Mithu Singh Kahneke. The early days of his life were spent in Mansa in Punjab. As far as his educational qualifications are concerned, Aman Dhaliwal graduated from a medical college in Delhi with a Bachelor of Science in Radiology and a Master of Science in Hospital Administration.