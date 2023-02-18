New Delhi: Makers of the upcoming Pan India film 'Project K' took to social media to announce the release date on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Taking to Instagram, the official hand of Vyajyanthi films posted "𝟏𝟐-𝟏-𝟐𝟒 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬! #𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐊" with a message 'Happy Mahashivratri' tagging @actorprabhas @amitabhbachchan @deepikapadukone @nag_ashwin @vyjayanthimovies.

Fans were quick to react to the news with the post going viral in no time. "This one is going to be epic," a fan commented. Another fan wrote," On 12-1-2024 the world will be under #Prabhas territory ." "Release the teaser soon!!!," a fan wrote.

Earlier, the makers had released the posters of the film on social media on Jan. 9, 2023. The enigmatic posters were uploaded one after the other raising the intrigue of fans. Prior to this, on the occasion of Deepika Padukone's birthday, the lead actress of the mega project, the makers unveiled her first look from the film, which instantly broke the internet. The tantalising poster offered a glimpse of Deepika silhouetted by the setting sun, with the tagline: 'A Hope In the Dark'.

Before this, the makers had unveiled pithy posters of Prabhas' and Amitabh Bachchan's characters. Each poster told its own story without giving away tell-all details about the Nag Ashwin directorial. Prabhas' poster, for instance, showed just a futuristic hand with the words: "Heroes are not born, They Rise..." The motif of the victorious fist was also present in Big B's poster, which read, "Legends Are Immortal".

The minimalist approach chosen by the makers appealed to the fans. Unlike other big-ticket pan-Indian films, where first looks and trailers are revealed full-scale, this hide-and-seek with the viewers' expectations has kept them invested. Fans have followed the breadcrumbs to string together fascinating theories about Project K's setting and plot. All of which, of course, has only intensified the aura and intrigue surrounding the upcoming film, a unit member said.

Project K is Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. The film is simultaneously being shot in Hindi and Telugu. (With agency inputs)