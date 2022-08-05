Washington (US): Taking to Instagram, Nick Jonas on Thursday shared an image from Priyanka Chopra's 40th birthday bash. In the picture, Priyanka is seen standing in front of Nick and holding his hand as she looked away from the camera smiling while her husband held her from behind.

The duo looks super stylish. Priyanka opted for a red dress paired with matching heels. On the other hand, Nick wore a pink and black outfit. "Lady in red," Nick captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji to it. The post on Nick's Instagram handle has garnered 96K likes and has also invited the wrath of trolls for no apparent reason.

From commenting about PeeCee’s complexion and her legs, a section of social media doesn't seem impressed by the actor's look which is being lauded by the fashion police. The haters also brought back Priyanka's much-talked-about age gap with Nick. Countering haters, there were many who showered love and compliments on the picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, both of which have become cult classics over the years. Jee Le Zaraa is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.