Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Priyanka Chopra is making headlines for a viral video wherein she is seen sharing a kiss with her husband Nick Jonas. The video is said to be from Priyanka's 40th birthday bash on July 19. Back then, Priyanka had shared a string of pictures from her birthday bash in Mexico. Days later, a video clip of PeeCee and Nick shared by a fan page has now taken Instagram by storm.

Priyanka and Nick are known for their adorable PDA moments. The couple never holds back from expressing affection in public and several pictures and videos of their tender moments keep surfacing online. One such video of Priyanka and Nick is doing rounds of the internet.

In a viral video, Priyanka and Nick are seen sharing a kiss. Looking beautiful in a purple outfit, Priyanka is seen kissing her husband and grooving barefoot on a beach. Sitting at a table holding a shot in her hand, PeeCee plants a kiss on Nick's lips as he leans on. The video also features Nick dancing with Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka's 40th birthday bash was a grand affair with friends and family joining her for an intimate birthday celebration in Mexico. PeeCee's birthday bash was planned by Nick who also invited people close to her to make the celebration even special. Priyanka had also thanked Nick for "most incredible celebrations planned and executed to perfection." The actor also said, "Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday... you really know how to love baby. I'm a lucky girl."

READ | Priyanka Chopra's latest pic with Nick Jonas invites wrath of trolls

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Back home, she has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.