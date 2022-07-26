Hyderabad (Telangana): Global star Priyanka Chopra and her American husband Nick Jonas are yet to introduce their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to the world. Reports about the couple planning a second baby, however, are going viral like wildfire.

Chopra and Jonas, who tied knot in December 2018 in Jodhpur, are reportedly planning their second child via surrogacy. If reports are anything to go by, Nick doesn't want his children to have long age gaps. Priyanka and Nick reportedly want Malti to have a sibling and they will soon plan to have a second baby.

Priyanka and Nick become parents to their first child, a baby girl, through surrogacy. In January, the couple shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts. The couple has not revealed the face of their daughter to date though she has appeared in a couple of posts on her parents' social media handle with her face covered with cute emojis.

On the work front, Chopra Jonas was last seen on the big screen in Hollywood film The Matrix Resurrections, which opened in cinemas worldwide in December 2021. Her upcoming slate of films include Jim Strouse-directed rom-com Text For You, Amazon thriller series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers, Sangeet, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband. She will also produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh.

Back home in India, Chopra Jonas will be seen in Hindi movie Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar.