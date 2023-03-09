Hyderabad: Preity Zinta, her husband Gene Goodenough, and friends joined Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American pop star husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles to celebrate Holi. Preity turned to Instagram to post pictures and videos of herself, her husband Gene, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, her husband Nick, and pals during Holi celebrations in Priyanka and Nick's Los Angeles home.

The Veer Zara actor posted a video of herself, Gene, Priyanka, Nick, and a few more friends covered in colour. In her caption, she penned wishes for everyone for a happy Holi in Hindi. What a pleasant day it turned out to be today. We appreciate how kind and entertaining Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were as our hosts. I had a wonderful time celebrating Holi with you guys. Thank Goodness the sun was out and it wasn't raining, said the actress.

As soon as the actress dropped the photo and video, fans stormed into the comment section to wish them on Holi. "Awww celebrating with pri and nick.. awesome," wrote a user. "PZ and PCJ both are my favorite," said another. Another fan of the stars wrote: "Happy holi aap sabhi ko ek saath dekh k bht khusi milti hai happy holi."

Meanwhile, Priyanka also took to her official Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of Holi with her husband Nick from last year. Sharing the picture in the story section, the actress wished everyone a happy Holi. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in Rajasthan in 2018. Last January, the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogate. On the work front, Priyanka will next appear in the Amazon Prime Video series 'Citadel'.

