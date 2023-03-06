Hyderabad: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the ongoing Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. The actor-producer was accompanied by her husband and American singer Nick Jonas to the fashion gala. Several pictures and videos of the power couple flaunting crackling chemistry at the fashion extravaganza have surfaced online.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the Valentino Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show

For Paris Fashion Week 2023, PeeCee opted for a bright pink kaftan-like outfit with a plunging neckline. The actor pulled off the bold ensemble with panache while her hubby was spotted donning a gray three-piece suit. The couple complemented each other with their voguish avatar at the PFW 2023.

NickYanka can't take hands off each other at PFW 2023

Nick and Priyanka's chemistry stole the limelight at the Valentino Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show. The pictures from the event featured the duo having a gala time in each other's company. From arriving hand-in-hand to posing together on the red carpet and going mushy in front of the media, NickYanka were seemingly a sight to behold at the event.

The power couple slaying at PFW 2023

In one of the pictures, Priyanka is seen laughing as Nick seems to have whispered something really funny in her ears while holding her by the waist. Another image from the fashion week shows Nick endearingly looking at PeeCee who is unaware of his loving gaze

Nick and Priyanka were couple goals at the Valentino show

Meanwhile, on the work front, PeeCee has a Hollywood outing ready for release. She will be seen romancing Sam Heughan in the romantic comedy Love Again. The actor also has Russo Brothers' Citadel ready for release. Priyanka will be seen playing an elite spy named Nadia Sinh in the series which will stream on Prime Video from April 28.