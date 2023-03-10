Hyderabad: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American singer husband Nick Jonas celebrated South Asian Excellence at the Oscars on Thursday night. For the event, Priyanka opted to don the Indian couturier duo Falguni Shane Peacock. The actor took to social media to share a glimpse of her look from the event on Friday. It was a date night for NickYanka as their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was asleep.

PeeCee looked stunning in an all-white outfit at the South Asian Excellence pre-Oscars celebration. Donning a white semi-sheer skirt featuring a mini trail, and silver underneath a corset-like top, PeeCee oozed pure glamour at the event. She jazzed up her look with a faux fur jacket.

During the media interaction at the South Asian Excellence pre-Oscars celebration, Chopra highlighted the importance of celebrating South Asian culture. Chopra co-hosted Thursday night's event with Mindy Kaling. The event also turned out to be a date night for Nick and Priyanka, who welcomed their daughter in 2022 via surrogacy. When asked if managing a newborn and an event like this is hard, PeeCee admitted that it is. The actor said that her daughter is peacefully tucked in bed before they stepped out. "Can you imagine? No, tonight's daddy and mommy's night out," concluded the actor.

READ | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' crackling chemistry steals the show at Paris Fashion Week 2023

On the work front, PeeCee will next be seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel. The actor also has rom-com Love Again with Sam Heughan ready for release. Back home, the actor will be joining hands with Katrin Kaif and Ali Bhatt for Farhan Akhtar-directed road trip drama Jee Le Zaraa.