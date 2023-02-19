Hyderabad: Global diva Priyanka Chopra is spending some quality time with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in Las Vegas. After revealing her face to the world last month, Priyanka has now dropped baby Malti Marie's first picture revealing her face on Instagram. Chopra took to social media to share a set of two pictures on Sunday morning.

After keeping her fans waiting for Malti Marie's first glimpse for over a year, Priyanka revealed her daughter's face during the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony later last month. Those were the first images of Malti Marie revealing her face. Priyanka, however, did not post any pictures of her princess on social media wherein the little one's face is seen.

Today morning, the actor treated her fans with adorable pictures on Instagram. The Bajirao Mastani star dropped two pictures with Malti Marie and wrote, "Days like this," in the caption. In the first picture, PeeCee is seen donning a white t-shirt and a pair of denim which she teamed up with a leather jacket as she holds her daughter in her left arm. Another image shows Priyanka and Malti in bed.

READ | Music, good food, and a beautiful view! Watch how Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Valentine's Day

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Love Again co-starring Sam Heughan. She also has sci-fi series Citadel which will be streaming on Prime Video. The actor will also be seen in a Bollywood film helmed by Farhan Akhtar. Titled Jee Le Zaraa, the upcoming Hindi film will also feature Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.