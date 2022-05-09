Hyderabad (Telangana): The makers of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Prithviraj on Monday unveiled the trailer of the historical drama. The film is said to be a homage to Prithviraj Chauhan's unmatched bravery and courage. The trailer gives glimpse of the epic battles fought by Prithviraj Chauhan, and the grit and courage he displayed. It also unveiled the historical characters played by actors Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood.

Prithviraj is based on the life and valour of the Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay is essaying the role of the warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Manushi Chhillar plays the role of his beloved Sanyogita and her launch is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022.

The trailer of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. Given the subject, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi wanted the film to be the most authentic representation of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan's life and for that Yash Raj Film's head honcho Aditya Chopra converted an entire floor of YRF into a research wing for the film.

Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has previously directed the award-winning film Pinjar and the television epic Chanakya, is said to have spent 18 years on the script. Prithviraj will release worldwide on June 3, 2022.

