Mumbai: Pan-India actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran gave strong indications of a sequel to his blockbuster movie Jana Gana Mana. The actor in the course of an interactive event affirmed that plans for a sequel to his movie Jana Gana Mana are in the works.

Prithviraj Sukumaran dropped big hints on his upcoming projects saying: "We do have ideas of doing a sequel to Jana Gana Mana which will also be sort of a prequel; you will get to explore this character to before What you saw in Jana Gana Mana."

This news has raised expectations of his fans who have loved and praised the hard-hitting film that held a mirror to society. Helmed by Dijo Jose Antony, the film rose to critical acclaim for its strong storyline, script, and incredible performance.

Jana Gana Mana sheds light on hidden politics and the anticipated electoral dividends from the encounter killings. With the Supreme Court-appointed Committee on the infamous Hyderabad encounter finding then Hero of the Country, Sajjanar as guilty of a fake encounter, the movie had become a pan-Indian topic for discussion.

From Former Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to RRR director SS Rajamouli, Jana Gana Mana managed to reach a vast audience on OTT after the big screen release on April 28.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj is gearing up for the release of his film Kaapa and will have a busy year ahead with the release of Salaar, which also stars Prabhas. Apart from this, Prithviraj will also be working on his acting and directorial venture L2: Empuraan with Mohanlal and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.