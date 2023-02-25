Chandigarh: Bollywood's controversial 'Queen', Kangana Ranaut is at it again! The Bollywood actress has commented on the incident that occurred at the Ajnala police station in Punjab. Targeting Punjab in a Tweet, Kangana wrote "Whatever is happening in Punjab I predicted two years ago,many cases were filed on me, arrest warrant was issued against me, my car was attacked in Punjab, lekin wahi hua na jo maine kaha tha,now is the time non- Khalistani Sikhs need to make there position and intension clear."

After the actress's tweet, fans of the Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh were quick to respond with funny quips, "Yeh Aunty diljit dosanjh ko miss kar rahi hai," (This aunty is missing Diljit Dosanjh) wrote one user. "Ma’am pls predict Ind vs Aus BGT winner", wrote another user.

On February 23, Khalistan supporters armed with guns and swords attacked the Ajnala police station in the Amritsar district. The attacks were carried out by the supporters of Amritpal Singh, the head of the 'Waris Punjab de' organisation, who also reached the location. People had reached the police station demanding the release of Amritpal's close associate Lovepreet Singh 'Toofan'. Meanwhile, the police stopped them by barricading the area, however, when Amritpal reached there with weapons under a palanquin of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. Seeing this, the police retreated and taking advantage of this, Khalistan supporters beat up the police personnel and entered the police station.

Kangana Ranaut had made strong comments against the farmers' protest going on at the Delhi border 2 years ago. She had claimed that an 87-year-old female farmer Mahinder Kaur, a resident of Bahadurgarh Jandia village in Bathinda, used to join any protest for Rs 100. After which Mahinder Kaur filed a defamation case in Bathinda court against the actress. A warrant was issued against Kangana Ranaut by the Bathinda court in this case.

Post this incident, while Kangana Ranaut was visiting the Kiratpur Sahib, farmers surrounded her on the Punjab-Himachal border and asked her to apologize for her comments on the farmers' protest. After a long fiasco, Kangana was rescued from the crowd with the assistance of the police. The farmers claim that Kangana did apologise for her comments. Meanwhile, the actress is busy with the post-production of her directorial 'Emergency'. The film is expected to release in October 2023.