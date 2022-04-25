Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Pratik Gandhi took to social media to share 'humiliating' experience with Mumbai police on Sunday night. The actor shared that due to traffic jams he started walking to reach the shooting spot but was caught by Mumbai Police who pushed him in some warehouse without any discussion.

The Scam 1992 star took to Twitter to share a bitter experience yesterday night. The actor was on his way to shoot when he began walking as his car was stuck in traffic due to the 'VIP' movement. His tweet reads, "Mumbai WEH is jammed coz of “VIP” movement, I started walking on the roads to reach the shoot location and Police caught me by shoulder and almost pushed me in some random marble warehouse to wait till without any discussion. #humiliated."

Reacting to Pratik's tweet, netizens pointed out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in the town to accept Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. A user wrote, "The prime minister is here," Pratik who was seemingly not aware of PM's visit replied, "Oops .I didn’t know." Irked by the traffic, another user wrote, "So what if the Prime Minister is here? Are we not supposed to get to work? Even if they’d given some notice to the public, this situation could have been avoided."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pratik was last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's The Great Indian Murder. He has Woh Ladki Hai Kaha with Taapsee Pannu ready to release. Pratik has wrapped up shooting for yet-untitled romantic comedy-drama film with Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz and Indian-American sensation Sendhil Ramamurthy. The actor will also be seen playing social reformer Jyotirao Govindrao Phule in a biopic titled Phule.