New Delhi : Film producer Pragya Kapoor has a great inclination toward the environment and is an ecocentrist. Her environment-driven film 'Maali' was screened on August 18 at the Indian Film Festival - Melbourne and now is officially to be part of the Chicago South Asian Film Festival.

'Maali' is a journey of a 16-year-old girl Tulsi, from the calm mountains to the concrete jungle and her struggle when she witnesses the life of the city; greed, loneliness and depression. Directed by Shiv. C. Shetty, the film was grandly appreciated at IFFM for its genuine portrayal of the ever-increasing deforestation. The film also portrays a fervent take on the depriving of mental health due to the increasing urbanization and nature's unending sabotage.

Sharing her excitement on the film's official entry at CSAFF, Pragya said, "I really feel happy that the film is being appreciated at such a level. When I first heard about the story, I immediately wanted to be a part of it. It essentially portrays the reality today; how we are destroying nature for our selfish purpose. I feel it's important to give unconventional creators a chance to show their talent to this world. I am grateful that I got to be the presenter of Maali."

With its appreciation on several occasions, the film is definitely one admirable and realistic release of Bollywood. (ANI)