New Delhi: The famed and historical 'Lav Kush Ramlila' being held at Red Fort Ground in Delhi remains the center of attraction among the people of Delhi. Superstar Prabhas will burn the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran, and Meghnad on the day of Dussehra, and the excitement for Ramleela has increased among the people of Delhi since this information was brought to light.

The organizers have been receiving thousands of phone calls every hour for tickets, as people are excited about seeing and meeting Prabhas. So far, a total of more than five lakh passes of 'Lav Kush Ramlila' have been distributed. This year, President Draupadi Murmu will be the chief guest of the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee on Dussehra, along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Ambassadors of 15 different countries will also be present.

After a gap of 2 years due to the Global Corona pandemic, Ramleela is being staged by various Ramleela committees at more than 600 places in the capital Delhi. A large number of people will be gathered amidst the atmosphere of joy. Except for the first 3 days, thousands of people have been coming to enjoy Ramleela and enjoy the rides and delicious food inside the fair.

According to the information released by Lav Kush Ramlila Committee and Nav Shri Dharmic Ramlila, on Monday, the number of people coming to both the places of Ramleela staging has crossed the figure of 40,000. This number is estimated to cross the 1 lakh mark on the day of Dussehra.

This time in the famed and historic Lav Kush Ramlila Committee being held at Red Fort ground, people are excited about the Baahubali fame superstar Prabhas coming to burn the effigy of Ravana on the day of Dussehra i.e. Vijayadashami. So far, more than five lakh passes have been distributed among the people. An additional two lakh passes are being printed.

Arjun Kumar, president of Lav Kush Ramlila Committee, informed that on the day of Dussehra the entire focus was on staging the Leela, but the craze among people about Prabhas' presence was not anticipated. Now all the preparations are being done on a different level keeping this in mind. Hundreds of phone calls are being received where people are asking for passes and requesting to meet Prabhas.

Tight security arrangements have been made. About 125 CCTV cameras have been installed by Lav Kush Ramlila Committee to monitor the venue of the Leela staging. More than 800 volunteers will be deployed as security. 120 black commando security guards have also been deployed. An additional number of Delhi Police Security Force personnel will be present at the stage during the Leela staging.

According to the committee, this year, instead of 3, 9 effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran, and Meghnad are being installed. Their heights will be up to 100 feet. The reason for the installation of 9 effigies is that the President, the Chief Minister, and Prabhas can each burn separate effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran, and Meghnad together.