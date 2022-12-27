Hyderabad: Actor Prabhas starrer Salaar is one of the highly anticipated movies which will be released in 2023. The film is under production and a team helmed by Prashanth Neel has canned most parts of the film except the climax. While fans are waiting with bated breath for updates on Salaar, the makers of the film have doled out an interesting scoop on the project.

Mounted on a reported budget of more than Rs 400 crores, Salaar is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. The banner is having a golden run at the box office with blockbuster hits like the KGF franchise and the recently released Kantara. Homebale Films seems ready to continue its successful streak with 12 films in the pipeline for the next two years including Prabhas-led Salaar and Dhoomam headlined by Fahadh Faasil.

Talking about Salaar, Vijay has shared that 80 per cent of the shoot is done. "The shooting for Salaar will be done by January. Almost 80 per cent of the shoot is done. Only the climax is remaining, which we will wrap up in January. It will be bigger than any of the other movies we have made so far," said Vijay to a webloid.

Talking about the film, Vijay Said that they are sure that Prashanth will definitely make a big, event movie. "He will definitely come out with a grand out-and-out action film, something monstrous."

Vijay also doled out an update on KGF 3. He said Prashanth will be working on developing the story for KGF’s next chapter once he is done with Salaar's release. The director said, "It all depends on him (Prashanth), honestly. As for the pressure, there is none."

Prabhas aside, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao and Sriya Reddy. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on September 28, 2023. It will be released pan-India in 5 Indian languages.