Hyderabad: Prabhas of Baahubali fame is back in action if recently leaked picture and video from the sets of the Maruthi directorial, believed to be titled Raja Deluxe, is any indication. The hunky Tollywood star has been keeping a low profile following the death of his uncle and yesteryear's movie star, Krishnam Raju, in September.

The picture from the sets of Raja Deluxe shows Prabhas discussing a point with director Maruthi, who is all ears. While in the video, Prabhas is apparently waiting for the shot. Predictably, Prabhas fans are ecstatic at seeing their idol back in form. The picture and video from Raj Deluxe set have gone viral on social media.

According to film unit sources, Raja Deluxe has Prabhas serenading three leading ladies - Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal and Ridhi Kumar. He will likely be playing two characters in the comedy-horror movie. Another highlight of the movie is expected to be Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt essaying a significant role.

Prabhas, who rose to fame across India with Baahubali attempted to return to his roots in the love genre with Radhe Shyam but fell short. With the actor's upcoming appearance in Raja Deluxe his comedic timing and wit are expected to be fully utilised.

Raja Deluxe is seemingly planned as a break from back-to-back heavy lifting done by Prabas in all his films that released post-Baahubali. The actor is currently juggling between several projects, including big-ticket movies Salaar, Aadipurush and Project K.

Prabhas will star alongside Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in Om Raut's mythological film titled Adipurush which is being shot in both Hindi and Telugu at the same time. The mega visual extravaganza which was slated to release on January 12, 2023 got pushed to June 16, 2023 as makers needed more time to give a 'complete visual experience to the viewers."

His slate of upcoming films also includes two PAN-India films -- Salaar and Project K.