Hyderabad: After Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding, fans are now seemingly waiting for big announcement from Adipurush stars. Of late, rumours about Kriti Sanon and Prabhas' all set to take their alleged relationship to next level are doing rounds. The latest buzz even suggested that the couple will be jetting off to the Maldives for their engagement.

According to reports, Prabhas and Kriti's engagement rumours went rife after self-proclaimed critic Umair Sandhu revealed that the rumoured lovebirds are all set to get engaged next week. Not only that, Umair even revealed Kriti and Prabhas will have a destination engagement in the Maldives.

Umari's tweet was bound to go viral as fans of Prabhas are eagerly awaiting to see their favourite star finding love in life. Fans of Kriti and Prabhas, who fondly call the couple PraKriti, have gone berserk with the engagement reports. The fans of Baahubali star might be disappointed with what Prabhas' team has to say about engagement rumours.

According to Prabhas' team, there is no truth to Umair's claims. Shooting down Prabhas-Kriti engagement rumours, the Saaho actor's team said that what the two share is friendship and nothing beyond that. "Prabhas and Kriti are just friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true," said Prabhas' team to a webloid.

The rumoured lovebirds will be seen together in Om Raut's upcoming film Adipurush. While Prabhas will essay the role of Lord Ram, Kriti will be seen as Sita in the film based on Ramayana. Kriti and Prabhas dating rumours went rife after Varun Dhawan hinted at the same during the promotion of Bhediya on reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Varun's fun banter on show went wild on social media and Kriti had to take to social media to brush the rumours aside. "It's neither Pyaar, nor PR. Our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!" wrote Kriti on Instagram Story.

During Adipurush teaser launch last October, fans felt Kriti and Prabhas share an effortless chemistry off the screen as well. Back then, pictures and videos from the event stormed social media with #PraKriti. The speculations about Kriti and Prabhas dating each other have been doing rounds for quite some time now but the duo has maintained that they are not involved romantically.