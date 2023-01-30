Hyderabad: Superstar Prabhas is busy shooting his pan-India films Salaar and Project K. While the actor also has Telugu horror-comedy Raja Deluxe in the making and Adipurush ready to release, speculations about his next have started doing the rounds. Prabhas is said to be joining hands with the man of the moment -- Pathaan helmer Siddharth Anand. Reports also suggest that the film will star Hrithik Roshan and Prabhas in the lead roles.

Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind films like Pushpa: The Rise, Veera Simha Reddy, Waltair Veerayya, Rangasthalam, and more is in talks with Siddharth about an upcoming film. According to reports, the multi-starrer film will star Prabhas and Hrithik in the lead roles. The makers have also locked the script but the project is being kept under wraps.

If reports are anything to go by, Siddharth's film with Prabhas and Hrithik is likely to go on floors next year. He will commence working on the film once shooting for his upcoming film Fighter featuring Hrithik and Deepika Padukone wraps. Prabhas also has multiple projects to wrap up before he moves on with the film with Hrithik.

Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand with Fighter leading lady Deepika Padukone

READ | Prabhas' leaked video from Raja Deluxe set breaks internet

If everything falls in place, the upcoming film will mark the fourth reunion of Siddharth and Hrithik. The duo has worked together in films like Bang Bang! (2014), War (2019), and Fighter which will hit screens in 2024. With his last four films, Siddharth has carved a niche for himself as a bankable action director. Going by his recent track record of power-packed actioners, fans can expect his film with Prabhas and Hrithik in the same genre.