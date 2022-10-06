New Delhi: On the occasion of Dussehra on October 05, actor Prabhas, who is starring in the Ramayana-inspired film 'Adipurush', attended Delhi's largest Ramlila, organised annually at the historic Red Fort grounds for its iconic celebrations where he was given the honour to perform the ‘Raavan Dahan’.

For the festivities, which the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee arranged, Prabhas was present along with his 'Adipurush' director Om Raut and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)