Mumbai: Actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi on Saturday shared the first poster of their thriller film Merry Christmas. The movie, which marks the first collaboration between the two stars, is being directed by ace filmmaker Sriram Raghavan.

Kaif unveiled the film's poster on her social media handles and revealed that the movie will be released in theatres in 2023 in Hindi and Tamil. "We wanted to release the film this Christmas...but there is a TWIST. See you in cinemas soon! #MerryChristmas" the 39-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

Sethupathi, 44, also shared the poster and wrote, "#MerryChristmas coming soon." The film is produced by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.

Filming of this thriller commenced in Mumbai later last year. The film that is being produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray is scheduled to release on December 23, 2022 for the Christmas weekend. Sriram Raghavan is best known for directing the immensely successful Andhadhun featuring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurana and Radhika Apte.

For unversed, Vijay Sethupathi, who has made a name for himself in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries, is already acting in another Hindi film called Mumbaikar, which interestingly is a remake of the Tamil superhit film Maanagaram.

Kaif most recently starred in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. She will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. Meanwhile, Vikram star Sethupathi's upcoming projects include Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan and Prime Video series Farzi with Shahid Kapoor.