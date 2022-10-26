Hyderabad: Katrina Kaif went a mile extra to promote her upcoming film Phone Bhoot. The actor included her husband Vicky Kaushal in Phone Bhoot promotional spree, seemingly without his consent. The actor has shared a hilarious video on Instagram featuring her husband Vicky.

Before Diwali, Katrina was busy promoting her upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot with co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actor is apparently so committed to promoting the film that she couldn't resist pulling a prank on Vicky who is fast asleep.

On Wednesday, Katrina took to Instagram to share a hilarious video featuring Vicky waking up with a dialgue of Katrina from Phone Bhoot. In the trailer, Katrina says "Main bhoot hoon," to Ishaan and Siddhant who are finding it hard to believe that she is a ghost.

Sharing the video, Katrina wrote, "Biwi ka loving wake up call 👻," as her dialogue "Main bhoot hoon," runs on a loop breaking Vicky's deep sleep. Mr Kaushal gives look at Katrina and again goes back to sleep covering his head with the quilt.

Katrina's video has left celebrities and netizens amused. Taking to the comment section, celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri wrote, "Hahahahaha poor thing," while Esha Gupta and Siddhant dropped laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, Phone Bhoot will be Katrina's first film release after she tied the knot with Vicky last December. The actor also has Tiger 3 coming up Salman Khan and Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi coming up next. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.