Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Lyca Productions, the makers of director Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical drama Ponniyin Selvan, shared the much-anticipated trailer of the film on Tuesday. The gripping trailer portrayed magnificent locations of the ancient era as the Cholas were seen fighting valiantly amid a power struggle in the 10th century. With picturesque destinations, bloody wars, and breathtaking grandeur, Ponniyin Selvan looks no less than an absolute thrill fest.

The Ponniyin Selvan trailer and music of this magnum opus were launched in Chennai at a grand event on September 6. The entire cast and crew of the film were present as well. Kamal Haasan, who landed his voice for the trailer, was also present at the Ponniyin Selvan trailer launch event.

Helmed by renowned director Mani Ratnam, PS1 stars an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi. Aishwarya will be seen in dual roles. She will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama.

Vikram will portray the role of Aditya Karikalan, Karthi will play Vanthiyathevan, Trisha will be seen as Kundavai and Ravi will portray the character of Arunmozhi Varman.

Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1 is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. Ponniyin Selvan marks the second collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film Raavan in 2010, and the fourth collaboration with director Mani Ratnam after Iruvar in 1997, Guru in 2007 and Raavan in 2010.

The A.R Rahman musical is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The big-budget period film will be released in multiple parts.