Hyderabad: The makers of Ponniyin Selvan dropped a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot of PS 2, after the grand success of Mani Ratnam's magnum-opus 'Ponniyin Selvan 1.' The video contained shots of the second instalment of the movie and the actors discussing the probable plot of the movie. Tamil actor Karthi, who plays the pivotal character of Vanthiya Devan in Mani Ratnam's much-awaited classic, 'Ponniyin Selvan', in the video claimed that "You will witness something you have not seen before."

Discussing the plot of the second series of Ponniyin Selvan, Jayam Ravi intrigued audiences by suggesting that his character might be dead. The video was shared on Youtube on Lyca Productions' official channel. The film is all set to release on April 28, 2023.

Following the grand success of the masterpiece 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', the makers are back with its sequel. Lyca Productions announced the movie's release date and a trailer on their Twitter account. 'Let's get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023,' they remarked upon sharing the video. The movie, starring Vikram and Trisha Krishnan, was directed by Mani Ratnam and features music by AR Rahman. The film has an ensemble of actors Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Karthik Sivakumar.

The Tamil novel of the same name by author Kalki Krishnamurthy, which was published as a series in the 1950s, was adapted for the big screen in "Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1." With their critically praised 2010 film "Raavan," Aishwarya and south actor Vikram have come together once again for this work of art.

