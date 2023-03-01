Hyderabad: An unidentified caller threatened to blow up Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's bungalows in Mumbai. In addition to it, the caller also claimed that India's richest man Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia will also experience a blast. The anonymous call was received in the control room of the Nagpur Police on Tuesday.

After getting the call, the Nagpur Police promptly informed the Mumbai Police. Initial investigation revealed that the call was made from Palghar's Shivaji Nagar neighbourhood, which is close to Mumbai. The call was made to the control room of the 112 hotline, which is situated in Nagpur's Lakadganj area.

The policeman who answered the phone overheard two young people talking about how 25 people had come to Mumbai to blow up veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Ambani's houses. The Mumbai Police were alerted and swinging into action, they immediately launched a probe, an official informed.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ordered that Mukesh Ambani and his family members receive the highest Z+ security cover both domestically and internationally. After the news broke out, many users took to social media to express their feelings on the alleged bomb threat and Z plus security being provided to the multibillionaire family Ambanis.

An Instagram user by the name dxbshaina1 said, "Doesn’t Mukesh Ambani have his own security . Why waste common man’s money." "What happens if a comman man life is threatened does he also get the same level of security," asked another user.

"These are high networth individuals and they represent our country on various podiums with excellence of work in their respective fields. They are also hefty tax payers so i think the govt. did the right thing. Irrespective if the court didn't react; there would still be murmurs of govt not taking care. Nevertheless, i am not for or against the decision but we all should not compare this aid from court for a common man vs them. I also agree to the fact that govt should and must act fast on certain matters related to death and bomb threats to individuals too. Just my perspective (sic)," expressed another user by the name mr.effulgent.

