Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan facing the wrath of social media is not new. As the release date of his film Laal Singh Chaddha nears, a section of social media intensified negative chatter around the film and the superstar who will be returning to the big screens after his 2018 release Thugs of Hindostan.

Of late, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha is frequently making it to the Twitter trends as a tweeple dug up Aamir's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site. Some of Kareena's controversial statements from the past have also been surfacing online.

Well, this is not the first time that netizens have expressed anger towards the upcoming film. Earlier, when the makers of the film launched the trailer in May, the same hashtag was trending. When asked about whether the hatred towards his film ahead of release bothers him, the superstar said it certainly 'hurts' him to know how he is misunderstood by a section of society.

Talking about the Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trends on Twitter, Aamir said, "Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue."

The 57-year-old actor further added that it is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way as according to him that's not the case. The acclaimed actor also requested those who are apparently miffed with him to not boycott his film. Requesting haters, Khan said, "Please don't boycott my film. Please watch my film."

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on August 11.