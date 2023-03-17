Hyderabad: The makers of Ishaan Khatter's Pippa have called out a magazine for spreading rumours that the film will be released on OTT rather than in theatres. The report claimed that the movie, which is based on the 1971 battle, will be released digitally because the filmmakers are having difficulty with multiplex owners.

Pippa makers debunk rumours of OTT release, say film to hit theatres soon

The film's creators, Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Kamal Gianchandani, confirmed in a statement made on Friday that they were not contacted by any news website for comment prior to the publication of the item headed "Pipped for an OTT release." All rumours have been refuted by the creators. The formal release date will shortly be announced, they added.

This is in reference to an item that ran in print media yesterday under the heading "Pipped for an OTT release," which made some entirely unsupported claims regarding conflicts between PIPPA's creators and multiplex operators that allegedly led to Pippa opting for an OTT release. Before the publishing of this report, neither the producers nor any multiplex operators were contacted for comment.

There are no unresolved issues between RSVP and Roy Kapur Pictures and multiplex owners. Any claims to the contrary made in rumours or stories are false and untrue. We are all committed to working together to provide audiences across India with top-notch material. A formal announcement regarding the premiere date of the release of Pippa will be made soon, read the official statement.

Pippa is set against the backdrop of the 1971 war. It highlights the biggest refugee flows in contemporary history, which later resulted in the independence and establishment of Bangladesh.

