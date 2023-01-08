Hyderabad: Superstar Akshay Kumar and actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav Bhatia is yet to make his social media debut. But that doesn't stop him from trend on social media. Pictures of Aarav with a supposed mystery girl are going viral on Instagram.

On Sunday, a picture of Akshay and Twinkle's son Aarav stormed social media. In the viral picture, Aarav is seen posing with a girl who the netizens thought is his girlfriend. But in reality, it is not the case. The viral picture of Aarav with the mystery girl was shared by Naomika Saran on her Instagram handle.

Hold your horses before you come to conclusion as Naomika as many assumed is not his girlfriend. She is Aarav's cousin. Yes, you read that right. Naomika is the daughter of Twinkle's younger sister and former actor Rinke Khanna. Picture of Naomika and Aarav went viral after the former shared it on Instagram along with a shell emoji in the caption.

While a section of social media users went too far with their assumptions, others requested the two to enter movies. Few even urged Naomika to push Aarav to join Instagram. Akshay's son who turned 20 last September, is known for keeping low profile and hardly lets the paparazzi get lucky except for airport spotting.

Earlier, Akshay in a candid chat with British adventurer Bear Grylls had revealed that his son prefers to stay away from the limelight. "My son is very different. I mean, he just doesn't want to tell anyone that he's my son. He wants to be away from the limelight. He wants to have his own identity. That's what the whole thing and I understand it. So, I let him be the way he wants to," said Akshay in 2020.

For unversed, Aarav is studying in Central Saint Martins in London, England. He completed her schooling at Ecole Mondiale World School in Mumbai and then went to Tampines, Singapore to study at The United World College of South East Asia (UWCSEA).