Hyderabad (Telangana): Phone Bhoot trailer comes with equal doses of spook and laughter sprinkled. The film starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi harps on comedy with a dash of horror and has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who is known for his work on the hugely popular webseries Mirzapur.

Ishaan and Siddhant joined Katrina to spook the audience in their upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot. Going by Phone Bhoot trailer, the film can be tagged as an Indian version of sorts of Ghostbusters. This will be the first time Katrina, 37 will be seen with Ishaan, 25, and Siddhant, 27.

The film, written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, will also mark Kartina's first film after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar-owned Excel Entertainment, Phone Bhoot is set to be released on November 4, 2022. Phone Bhoot will face a box office clash with Arjun Kapoor's upcoming dark comedy film Kuttey.