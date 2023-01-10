Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Ahead of the release, the makers on Tuesday unveiled Pathaan trailer in all three languages. Yash Raj Films roped in South cinema's two superstars, Thalapathy Vijay and Ram Charan to launch the Tamil and Telugu language trailers of Pathaan.

Taking to Twitter, Thalapathy Vijay who has 4.1 million followers on the microblogging platform, shared Pathaan trailer. He also wished SRK and team Pathaan the best for film. "Wishing @iamsrk sir and the team all the best for #Pathaan" tweeted Vijay.

Meanwhile, RRR star Ram Charan came on board to share Telugu version of Pathaan trailer. Charan, who is son of megastar Chiranjeevi also said that he is eager to see SRK in action avatar. "Wishing the whole team of #Pathaan all the very best! @iamsrk Sir looking fwd to seeing you in action sequences like never before! #PathaanTrailer,"tweeted Ram Charan.

SRK also took to his social media handles to share all three versions of Pathaan trailer. His comment section on Instagram is flooded with compliments from many blue-ticked accounts. From Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan to rapper Badshah and actor Raashi Khanna, celebrities are going gaga over SRK's action avatar.

Reacting to Twitter, Dulquer wrote, "Mic drop" followed by multiple fire emojis. "KHATAM 🔥🚀," said Badshah while Raashi is all hearts for SRK and wrote, "🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️ SRK!!! 😍😍😍."

Helmed by War and Bang Bang fame Siddharth Anand, Pathaan will arrive in theaters on January 25. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham in lead roles. The cast of Pathaan also boast of names like Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. The spy thriller will mark SRK's return after the 2018 released Zero. The actor also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan in his kitty.