Hyderabad: Yash Raj Films on Tuesday dropped the official trailer of the much-anticipated Pathaan, a spy thriller that marks superstar Shah Rukh Khan's return to leading man roles after 2018's Zero. The movie, also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, is the first major release of Bollywood in 2023 and a lot is riding on its performance at the box office after a dismal 2022.

The actor, who plays the titular spy in the upcoming Yash Raj Films (YRF) Production, shared trailer on his social media handles. In the 2.34-minute-long Pathaan trailer, SRK has just three lines. But with his limited talkie portion, the superstar managed to give goosebumps to netizens.

Pathaan aayega patakhe bhi layega:

In the trailer veteran actor Dimple Kapadia says, "Ab Pathaan ke vanvaas ka time khatam hua (The time for Pathaan's exile is over)." The next sequence shows Shah Rukh's spy breaking out of a prison in a daredevil fashion with all guns blazing. "Party 'Pathaan ke ghar rakhoge, to mehmaan nawazi ke liye Pathaan to aayega and patakhe bhi layega' (If you have a party at Pathaan's house, he'll surely come to greet you as a host and will also bring fireworks!)" he says.

What soldier can do for country:

In another sequence, SRK delivers lines laced with patriotism. He is heard saying in Hindi "A Soldier does not ask what his country can do for him he asks what he can do for his country."

Jai Hind:

SRK ends Pathaan trailer with "Jai Hind" and his two words, according to social media users, are enough to evoke love for Bharat Mata. The rest of the trailer teases the extravagant action sequences filmmaker Siddharth Anand has planned for the viewers that will surely get them on the edge of their seats.

Soon after the Pathaan trailer was dropped, netizens flooded the comment section of Yash Rah Films' YouTube channel will with positive responses. The trailer has crossed 3.5 million views on YRF's YouTube channel in less than 2 hours. Netizens are reacting most to SRK's "What soldier can do for country" line.

The film will be released on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Shah Rukh's close friend and contemporary Salman Khan will be making an appearance in Pathaan, reprising his role from Tiger movies. There are reports that YRF is aiming to unite its characters from these films and build a larger spy universe that will also see Shah Rukh's Pathaan spy a cameo in Salman's Tiger 3, also scheduled to release later this year.