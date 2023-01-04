Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan is among the most awaited films releasing this year. The makers chalked out an interesting promotional plan for Pathaan and released songs before the trailer to keep the plot of the film as close as possible to film's release. But now, the social media is abuzz with a leaked video which many claims are from Pathaan trailer.

A viral video of Shah Rukh Khan's beverage advert is going viral on social media. Many assumed that the action-packed film is from the Pathaan trailer, however, it is not. The trailer of Pathaan will be out soon. According to the latest reports, the makers are planning to release the Pathaan trailer on January 10, 2023.

Yash Raj Films will be unveiling Pathaan trailer in less than a week. The much-awaited trailer is said to be a 2-minute 37-second glimpse loaded with action sequences and SRK's machismo. The trailer is designed in such a way that it will leave the audience wanting more.

The film will mark the comeback of King Khan after 4 years and his fans couldn't have asked for better than an action entertainer, a genre that he had never explored in his three-decade-long career. With Pathaan, Shah Rukh will be reuniting with Deepika Padukone for the fourth time. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars John Abraham in a negative role.

READ | Besharam Rang row: Trouble continues to loom for Pathaan makers, child welfare body asks to remove song

On a related note, Pathaan managed to garner positive chatter around the film until its first song Besharam Rang released on December 12. The song shows Deepika in various flimsy bikinis and one of them happens to be in saffron, a colour with which the country's majority community identifies with. The choreography and colour of Deepika's outfits have remained the talking points so far. Pathaan is set to hit big screens on January 25.